Kilbrannan Sound fish farm gets go ahead

Plans for a fish farm on water separating Arran from Kintyre have been recommended for approval by council chiefs – despite more than 200 objections.

Mowi Scotland Ltd wants to install the farm, including 12 circular cages, at the existing North Kilbrannan Fish Farm, north of Cour Bay in Kilbrannan Sound.

However, an Argyll and Bute Council planning officer has also recommended that a public hearing be held before planning permission is awarded.





A total of 232 people have submitted objections to the authority, with 45 in support. Two representations, neither positive nor negative, have also been received.

The plans went before the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The planning officer said: “The main determining issues in the assessment of this application are seascape, landscape and visual issues, effects on the setting of Cour House, effects on priority habitats and species including internationally designated sites, wild fish interactions including sea lice and containment, implications for commercial and recreational marine activity, general amenity issues and economic impact.

“The issues relating to this application have taken a long time to resolve, primarily due to delays incurred in relation to concerns raised associated with the impacts of fish farm bath medications and the effects on human health on those entering the water especially in relation to wild swimming.





“The Scottish Salmon Producer’s Organisation – now Salmond Scotland – a body that represents companies farming salmon in Scotland, commissioned a report to investigate this issue.”

The officer added: “NHS Highland has been consulted on the application supporting document on this issue and the expert opinions submitted by a third party. NHS Highland has confirmed it does not wish to object to the proposal.”

Pic from library

Mowi Scotland wants to install a 12-cage site at the existing North Kilbrannan Fish Farm. NO_C22mowicarradale01_23_north-kilbrannan-fish-farm