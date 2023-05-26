Bowling season under way at Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The first game of the new season has taken place at Whiting Bay Bowling Club. A few members were spotted admiring the new bench donated by the Auchrannie Trust. Another member is trying out the new Bowlsmate which helps bowlers with knee issues play. This was also donated by Auchrannie Trust. New members are always welcome. NO_B21bowling_23_whiting_bay and NO_B21bowling_23_aid_whiting