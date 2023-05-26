Bowling season under way at Whiting Bay

Whiting Bay Bowling Club members admire the new bench donated by Auchrannie Trust.

The first game of the new season has taken place at Whiting Bay Bowling Club. A few members were spotted admiring the new bench donated by the Auchrannie Trust. Another member is trying out the new Bowlsmate which helps bowlers with knee issues play. This was also donated by Auchrannie Trust. New members are always welcome. NO_B21bowling_23_whiting_bay and NO_B21bowling_23_aid_whiting

The new Bowlsmate available at Whiting Bay Bowling Club.