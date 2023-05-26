Arran Banner Golf – week 21, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 18, Summer Cup, 29 competed including four no returns. 1 D Drennan 74-13=61; 2 H McLelland 88-24=64; 3 Q J Young 85-21=64 BIH; 4 W Currie 75-10=65 BIH. Magic twos: S Campbell, L Dutton, I Murchis, G McIntyre, W Currie, all @16th.

Hole 17, rollover.

Sunday May 21, Jamieson Cup, 16 competed with four no returns. Scratch, Craig Young with a remarkable 61. 1 Stuart McLaren 75-15=60; 2 Liam Bremner 79-17=62; 3 Ian Bremner 73-10=63 BIH over Craig and Duncan. Magic twos: S McLaren @16th and A Campbell @17. Hole 17 drawn, Allan wins the purse.





Fixtures: Sunday May 28, Stableford. Monday May 29, extraordinary general meeting at 7pm, Thursday June 1, Summer Cup, Saturday June 3, Brodick Golf Club open weekend, Sunday June 4, Hamilton Bowl round two.

Ladies section: Wednesday May 3, Fleet round two. 1 Fiona Drennan 87-23=64; 2 Gay MacKay 91-24=67. Scratch Susan Butchard 79. Wednesday May 10, Ann Cook Tray. 1 Kate McAdam 85-20=65; 2 Susan Butchard 78-11=67. Scratch, Susan Butchard 78. Wednesday May 17, Stroke round one. 1 Sherie Walker 96-35=61; 2 Liz Sinclair 91-23=68 BIH. Scratch, Susan Butchard 79.

Sunday May 21, Josie Sanderson Stableford, 17 played. The morning started with drizzle but this cleared as the day went on with the games finishing in fine playing conditions. Some excellent scores were submitted. Ruth Hardy and Fiona Carswell were runners up on 35 points with Gay MacKay winning the trophy for the third time with 40 points.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Wednesday May 17, Summer Trophy, 22 played. 1 Ryan Armstrong 7, 58; 2 Neil McKechnie 10, 59 acb; 3 Gavin Mainds 4, 59 and lowest gross; 4 David Brookens 14, 60. Magic twos, David Morrison @7th. Sunday May 21, Taylor Trophy Greensome.

A new slot in the calendar for the Taylor Trophy Greensome brought with it a dull misty morning for the five pairs that played. One of the interesting features of this competition over the years has been the pairings that are drawn on the day and this year it was two of our younger members who romped home with a splendid score of 57 to win by three shots from the more experienced players. Well played Sean Higgins and Robert MacNaught. 1 Sean Higgins and Robert McNaught 16, 57; 2 Graham Wilks and David Brookens 17, 60; 3 Gus MacLeod and Neil Lucas 13, 61. Magic twos, Danny Head and Neil McKechnie @16th.

Fixtures: Sunday May 28, Stableford. Wednesday May 31, Summer Trophy.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday May 17, gents Summer Cup. 1 A McNicol 45-9=36; 2 J Faulkner 46-7=39; 3 D McAllister 45-4=41 BIH. Scratch, Jack McNally 44. Magic twos, D McAllister x2, J McNally, P Robertson, M Campbell, J Faulkner, S Kerr. Marc Campbell wins the jackpot @5th.

Thursday May 18, ladies Club Championship qualifier round two. Silver: 1 Alice Anderson 88-16=72 BIH; 2 Fiona Henderson 91-19=72. Scratch, Fiona Miller 83. Bronze: 1 Piet Johnston 95-28=67; 2 Carole Stewart 103-26=77 BIH.

Sunday May 21, gents Dr Adam Cup. First class: 1 and scratch S Kerr 45-6=39; 2 S Black 47-7=40; 3 J Faulkner 50-7=43. Second class: 1 D Markham 47-11=36; 2 Wm McNally 50-12=38; 3 B Howie 54-15=39. Magic twos, A Kerr, S Kerr x2. Congratulations to Duncan who wins the Dr Adam Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 10, Whisky Cup. 1 G Decaestecker 80-15=65; 2 J Milesi 101-34=67; 3 A Smith 82-14=68. Wednesday May 17, 18 Hole Medal. K Thorburn 83-21=62, J McGovern 80-17-63, D Logan 76-12=64 and scratch.

Saturday May 20, 18 Hole Medal. W Paton 71-7=64 and scratch. J McGovern 82-17=65, R Burke 83-18=65.

Fixtures: Saturday May 27, Wednesday May 31 and Saturday June 3, Club Championship qualifying rounds.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 17, Summer Cup, 31 played. 1 Donald Galbraith 72-13=59; 2 Ben Cook 82-22=60; 3 Alastair Dobson 70-10=60, Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 62. Sunday May 21, Sweep, 12 played. 1 Chris Pattenden 81-19=62; 2 Brian Smith 83-17=66; 3 Terry Raeside 81-15=66. Scratch, Ali Hume 81.

Saturday May 20, Club Championship. In the gents competition, there was a new club champion with Frazer Barr beating Matthew Dobson in the final to get his name on the winner’s board for the first time. Ann May won the ladies competition for the seventh time against Fiona Henderson.

Fixtures: Sunday May 28, Brandon. Wednesday May 31, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Tuesday May 30, ladies and gents Club Championship qualifiers. Tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening should contact Brian by Monday night.

Gay Mackay with the Josie Sanderson Trophy at Lamlash Golf Club. No_B21Golf01_23_Gay_MacKay_Josie

Brodick Golf Club champion Frazer Barr with the Championship Trophy. No_B21Golf02_23_Frazer_Barr_Champion

Club champions Ann May and Frazer Barr with runners-up Fiona Henderson and Matthew Dobson and club captain Brian Smith. No_B21Golf04_23_Brodick_champions_runners