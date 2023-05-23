Works mean limited access at Brodick Castle for two days

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Two days of works will impact car and bus access to one of Arran’s most popular attractions.

Resurfacing is taking place today and tomorrow at Brodick Castle, Garden and Country Park – meaning limited access for vehicles due to major resurfacing.

A two-way system will operate from the driveway entrance to the cafe, and people are being asked to be aware that there may be oncoming cars as they arrive.





There will still be full pedestrian access, and the castle, shop and cafe will remain open as normal to visitors.

The works are expected to be completed by Wednesday evening, meaning a return to full access on Thursday.