Government to forge ahead with second ferry build

Scottish government ministers have admitted that it would be cheaper to start from scratch and build a new ferry than to continue with Hull 802 which is currently being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

The decision, however, has been made to continue building the vessel in an effort to save jobs at the nationalised shipyard and to prevent its collapse.

The startling revelation came after economy secretary Neil Gray MSP said that continuing with the Hull 802 build did not represent value for money but it was the fastest way of delivering additional ferry capacity and that pulling the plug would threaten jobs and the wider economy.





Mr Gray told MSPs that a “due diligence” review of requests for additional funding had found that completing Glen Sannox at the yard was the “cheapest option open to ministers”.

But he continued: “The case for vessel 802 is more challenging – and I have accepted the judgement of the Scottish government accountable officer that the narrow value for money case has not been made.”

The minister, however, said it was important to look at wider considerations including the impact on the shipyard, the wider community and national resilience.

“These are not matters that can be taken into account in a pure value for money exercise but clearly they are matters of the utmost importance,” he said.





While the value for money assessment had concluded it could be cheaper to procure a new ferry elsewhere, that would lead to significant delays, as it could not be deployed before at least May 2027, he said.

“I do not consider it acceptable for our island communities to wait this further period,” he said.

MV Glen Sannox, and Hull 802 are already five years overdue and more than three times their original budget of £97 million.

The build, delivery and procurement of the vessels have all attracted scandal and ridicule and this latest request for permission to spend funds on Hull 802 and its financial viability has ignited further criticism and scorn among opposition politicians.

Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley said what was missing from Mr Gray’s statement was an apology.

He said: “An apology to the islanders who have been so badly let down, an apology to the workers at Ferguson who have been so badly let down – and ultimately an apology to the people of Scotland for outrageous mismanagement of public funds.”

According to Ferguson Marine, MV Glen Sannox is still expected to be completed by the autumn of 2023, but is not expected to enter service until 2024, while Hull 802 is now expected to be finished by the summer of 2024.