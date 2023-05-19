Dougarie Gardens open days

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Dougarie Gardens will be open again this year on Sunday May 28 in aid of the UNICEF Ukraine appeal between 2pm and 5pm.

It is hoped that many people will support this important cause and come and enjoy the garden.

On Tuesday July 6 the gardens will be open again under Scotland’s Garden Scheme.





With 60 per cent of takings given to the charity of the owner’s choice, this year Pirnmill Village Association will be the beneficiary.

Other beneficiaries will be Maggie’s Caring Centres, Perennial and the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The 19th century boathouse will be open for cream teas and there will be a plant stall and other stalls.



