Doors open at Lochranza Country Inn

The community owned Lochranza Country Inn has opened its doors for the first time.

The bar opened to the public for the first time yesterday (Thursday) after village residents had a sneak peak of the new facilities at the hotel earlier this week, which has been purchased in a community buy-out by the North Arran Community Benefit Society.

The bar will be open from Thursday to Monday from 3pm to 10.30pm for the next two weeks and a limited bar menu will be available throughout the day (last orders for the kitchen will be 8.30pm). Bookings are not required for parties under six people.





A society spokesman said: “As a registered charity we are now listed with ‘Just Giving’. This page will allow you to donate to our continued efforts to raise funds to open the rest of the hotel later this year.

“Grants to date cover the purchase and refurbishment of the hotel, however, we still have a little way to go in order to ensure the success of this venture.

“Thank you very much for any support you can give. Please go to the website at www.nacbs.co.uk for more information on this project or to look at ‘share’ options.”



