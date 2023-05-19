Community spirit in spades

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran has proved once again this week that when the islanders are working together they can achieve great things.

This it appears, as the pages of this week’s Banner show, to be everything from a large scale environmental project, re-opening the local pub, or simply opening their doors to strangers to give them a bed for the night when they find themselves stranded on Arran.

But let’s start with the bigger project. The plan by Arran Community Renewables to create Arran’s first community-owned solar farm may not be entirely new, but the Glenkiln project is by far the biggest and most ambitious scheme yet, and with some development funding already in place let’s hope this is the one that flies.





Certainly there can be no better backer than the landowner Kenneth Bone, who has already developed and built hydro power scheme at Glenkiln, helping to power houses on the island and serving the national grid.

The community has also been hard at work in Lochranza, and this week saw the first fruits of their labour finally pay off with the opening of the bar in the Lochranza Country Inn.

The hotel was bought in a community buy-out by the North Arran Community Benefit Society with around £500,000 of grant funding, mainly from the Scottish Land Fund and a share offer.

More work a fundraising is needed to see the project to completion but we wish them luck in getting the hotel back up and running later this year.



