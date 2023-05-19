Colin holds book signing at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran author Colin Turbett held a book launch and signing on Monday in Arran Library, Brodick.

His new book, Witness to War – Arran and the Firth of Clyde in the Second World War, is the first book to tell the story of Arran’s contribution to the war from 1939 to 1945.

During the event Colin gave a short slide presentation on Arran’s war and told stories of the people whose lives were changed forever by their experiences. These involved bravery, sacrifice and determination.



