Co-op hosts community health and wellbeing pop up

By Colin Smeeton

Representatives of Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS) and Turning Point Scotland hosted stalls at the Brodick Co-op on Monday where they offered information, advice and contact referrals for community orientated services.

Arran CVS’s Lorraine Hewie, who is also the Arran community link worker, spoke with visitors about services and support available to people dealing with stress, anxiety and money worries, along with information on housing, self help, work and volunteering opportunities.





Representatives from Turning Point Scotland, Arran’s alcohol and drug prevention, early intervention and recovery service, were on hand to speak to people about the help and support that the organisation offers, along with details about who to speak to if requiring support for mental health issues, alcohol and drug concerns, and a host of other social care concerns, including homelessness.

The two organisations offered helpful information and contacts for just about any support that community members may be experiencing, be it support groups, caring for the elderly, living with health conditions or information on local groups and activities and healthy lifestyle advice.

Turning Point Scotland was keen to provide organisations and community members with special take-home naloxone kits which can save lives in the event of opioid overdoses, such as heroin, fentanyl and other opioids.

Co-op store manager Niall Hackett received information on when and how to use the kits and received one to be kept in the store in case of an emergency.





The kits have proven highly effective and have saved countless lives; they are also carried by Police Scotland officers.

If you have any concerns about alcohol or drugs, or any other range of support services offered by Turning Point Scotland, it can be contacted on 01294 447 407 or at northayrshireinfo@turningpointscotland.com.

Arran CVS can provide a comprehensive range of services by calling 01770 600611 or at info@arrancvs.org.uk and community link referrals can be made by asking the receptionist at your local GP or by visiting www.nahscp.org