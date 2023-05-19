Businesses invited to show their colours for Pride month

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Businesses on Arran are invited to take part in the Arran Pride best dressed window competition in the run up to pride month and the annual pride parade taking place this June.

Last year’s inaugural Pride event received a significant amount of support with shop windows all along the Pride parade route in Brodick decorated in support of the event.

This year entries are open to all Arran villages and all businesses need to do to take part is to register by emailing info@arranpride.com.





Windows will need to be ready for judging by Saturday May 27 and entrants are encouraged to keep the decorations up for the entire month of June.

Judges will visit all of the participating businesses and the winner will be awarded the Arran Pride Trophy which has been handmade on Arran by Kez Glass.

Last year’s winner, Eleanor Winship of Eleanor’s Flowers in Brodick, won the best dressed window competition with an imaginative display of colourful flowers shaped like Arran in a bright blue sea made of various hues of blue ribbon.

Organisers are looking for “over the top” designs and for participants to feel free to “go wild” with colour.





Owing to the success of last year’s Arran Pride event, the organising committee decided to extend the events over two days this year, starting on Saturday June 3, with a grand parade, a picnic in the park and a celebration ceilidh.

The following day a dook will take place in the sea at Brodick and an outdoor lunch featuring live music will also be on offer for participants.

Further information about all of the events is available at www.arranpride.com