Bar business at bargain price

By Colin Smeeton

A restaurant and entertainment venue is now available in Brodick at a knock-down price.

The former Crofters restaurant and bar is now for sale at offers over £240,000 – £120,000 less than the original asking price when it was put up for sale by the former owners last October.





At the later online auction, which failed to find a buyer, the price even went up to a guide price of £380,000.

Now the Shore Road property has been listed with estate agents and solicitors, Watermans, at a drastically reduced price for a quick sale.

Watermans describe the property as a great opportunity for someone looking to move to the island to start a business or someone already living on Arran to start a new venture, as the premises had been running as a going concern and it also has accommodation for the owner or staff.

The commercial property, which includes a three bedroom apartment, shut its doors late last year after being in operation for more than nine years. Since then it has been on the open market with an ever-decreasing asking price.





The business also includes a beer garden which is leased from a landowner, but which increases the table count that can accommodate patrons in sunny weather.

Crofters can be found on the Watermans’ website at https://watermans.co.uk/