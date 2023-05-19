Annual Fiddlers’ Fling comes to Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra will return to Whiting Bay hall on Saturday May 27 for their annual Fiddlers’ Fling.

“They are so looking forward to sharing their music with an Arran audience as they prepare to go on an international tour visiting the southern states of the USA,” musical director David Moore told the Banner.

They are taking 55 of their players with 12 chaperones on this great tour.





“The tour starts in Atlanta, then we’re going down to Newnan which is in Coweta County,” David said. “We have been there a number of times and they’ve asked us to go back because it’s the 25th anniversary of the signing of the sister cities agreement between Ayr and Newnan.”

After that, the tour will head to pastures new with visits to Memphis, New Orleans and Houston.

Before all of this travel the orchestra makes its annual pilgrimage to Whiting Bay Hall where a group from the orchestra will be able to give the Arran audience a flavour of what music their tour will share with audiences State-side.

The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra was founded in 1982 so last year they celebrated their 40th anniversary – a ‘Salute to AFO’.





It started with their concert in Whiting Bay.

“Myself and Wallace Galbraith wrote a piece of music to celebrate and it’s called ‘Salute to AFO’ in recognition of the year,” David said.

He added it had its world premier at the Fiddlers’ Fling Concert last May.

David said that since starting as a player in the orchestra – joining when he was in Primary 7 – the Arran weekend was always a huge highlight of the year.

He is excited to be coming to Arran to share the music with the wonderful Arran audience. You can get your tickets in advance from Arran Active, Shore Road, Brodick, or on the door.

For more information visit www.fiddleorchestra.com or find Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra on Facebook.