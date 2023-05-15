Isle of Arran and Arran Villages Maps 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

KNOWN as ‘Scotland in Miniature’, Arran is a condensed version of the best that Scotland has to offer.

Arran is one of the most easily accessible islands as it is only a 55-minute crossing from Ardrossan to Brodick. The Claonaig to Lochranza ferry service from Kintyre makes the island easily accessible from the Highlands and islands as well.

The north end of the island is covered in high peaks perfect for climbing enthusiasts.

Many argue that the most peaceful area of Arran is the south of the island, compromising the villages of Kildonan, Kilmory, Lagg and Sliddery. They share some fantastic beaches; big sandy bays as well as interesting rock pools.

Whether you are looking to escape for a weekend, have an action-packed break or just uncover the hidden delights, there is something here for everyone.

Arran is a wonderful place to holiday.





