The day the new King and Queen visited Arran

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla last Saturday seemed to go without any major hitches.

We are told that the newly crowned royal couple will be visiting Scotland in due course and will be using the route that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, used after her coronation in 1953. So we can be fairly sure that they will not be visiting Arran.

However, in 1902, 121 years ago, the newly crowned King Edward VII and his wife Queen Alexandra, first set foot in Scotland after their coronation, at the old quay in front of Brodick Castle.





A sandstone plaque on the wall opposite the harbour confirms and commemorates their landing here on August 26, 1902.

This was after a coronation in which, unfortunately, hitches prevailed. For most of the last century, Britain had been the dominant power in the world, both militarily and economically.

Queen Victoria’s coronation in 1838 was felt to have been botched, probably due to lack of rehearsal. This 1902 coronation was minutely managed and staged to reflect the dominance of Britain and the British Imperial power.

The coronation was planned for June 26 and invited delegates duly arrived from all corners of the globe to participate.





Many of the European invitees brought military contingents to march in the procession (Russia, Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany and Portugal). Most European royalty were related to King Edward and his Danish wife.

Unfortunately, two days prior to the coronation, Edward became seriously ill with a cyst in the gut (possibly appendicitis). The king was operated on by one of his Surgeons Royal with Joseph Lister in attendance, and the coronation was postponed till August 9.

Various celebrations, planned for the June coronation, including a service in St Paul’s for dignitaries and a ‘Coronation dinner for the poor of London’ (for 500,000 at 800 London venues, organised by Sir Thomas Lipton) all went ahead.

At this time, travel was by ship, train or horse and many of the invitees sent ambassadors, rather than make a second journey for the August 9 coronation.

Another potential snag was the Archbishop of Canterbury at the time, Frederick Temple. This poor old gentleman was on his last legs but, unfortunately, refused to delegate to fitter colleagues.

He apparently missed parts of the ceremony and got them in the wrong order. He was not physically fit to get up again from kneeling in front of the King and had to be helped up by other bishops and the King.

When other bishops tried to intervene he turned and loudly said “go away”.

Fortunately, live proceedings were not filmed on the day. Further disruptions to the service were caused by King Edward rising to hug the Prince of Wales and by his sister Princess Beatrice accidentally dropping her service book from the royal box noisily onto a gold-plated table.

Archbishop Temple’s crowning mistake was surely his fumbling of the crown and then placing it back to front on the King’s head. The Archbishop was dead before the end of the year.

A Procession of State followed, and without the aforementioned European troops, 30,000 British and Imperial troops (the British Forces in 1902 had 529,000 members) provided the escort.

A Coronation Review of the Fleet followed at Spithead, off Portsmouth. It is interesting that the reviewed fleet consisted of 20 battleships, 24 cruisers and 47 destroyers, all without recalling any ships on overseas duty.

A crowd estimated at 100,000 watched from the shore. The royal yacht, HMY Victoria and Albert, was used by the royal couple for this. It was a new yacht (1901), the third to have that name, and was 420 feet long and had a crew of 336.

It was in this yacht that the newly crowned couple headed for the Western Isles of Scotland.

The visit to Arran was unplanned, and, after the royal yacht was moored in Brodick Bay, the King was shown through the paths to the castle by the head joiner, William Allan, who received a sovereign from the King.

The dowager, Mary Duchess of Hamilton, was invited aboard and the royal party crossed the island by carriage to Dubhgharadh (Dougarie), where she was in residence.

Here, time was taken out for deerstalking and picnicking, as is evidenced by the engraved stone and cairn on the Machrie Moor road.

The HMY Victoria and Albert sailed around the island to pick up the royal party at Dougarie and their coronation visit to Arran was over.

Tommy Gilmore