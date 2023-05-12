Southend seal a win as sides prepare to meet in final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Southend 3 Brodick 1

Arran Haulage Cup

The last game in the round-robin phase of the Arran Haulage Cup took place last Friday night, despite both teams already having booked their place in tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) final.





The game might have been a dead rubber on paper, but it was a chance for both teams to give youngsters and fringe players game time.

The youngsters took advantage with Jack Popplewell of Brodick grabbing the away side’s only goal of the night after knocking the ball in from a corner on his debut.

Fourteen-year-old Logan Park of Southend also scored his first goal in Arran football hitting the back of the net after a good run in towards the back post to finish a cross from Donald Park.

James Currie was pulling all the strings for Southend again as he notched up another two goals and the man-of-the-match award for the second week running. James is already looking like he could be a candidate for player of the year with his performances.





The Arran Haulage Cup Final will take place between Brodick and Southend at Arran High School, Lamlash, tomorrow (Saturday) with a 3pm kick off.

Arran Haulage Round Robin League Table

P W L D +/- Pts

Southend 2 2 0 0 +5 6

Brodick 2 1 1 0 0 3

Lamlash 2 0 2 0 -5 0

The Brodick goalkeeper deflects a Southend attempt at goal. 01_B19Football01_23_Southend_Brodick_near_miss

A tense moment in the Southend goal as Brodick attacks. 01_B19Football02_23_Brodick_try_score