Provost pays tribute to predecessor

North Ayrshire Provost Anthea Dickson has paid tribute to her predecessor Ian Clarkson who died on Sunday at the age of 75.

Anthea Dickson said: “I’m saddened to hear the news of Ian’s passing.

“Although we represent different parties, we both shared the same ambition to serve the people of North Ayrshire to the best of our abilities.





“I know he felt deeply privileged to serve not only as a councillor, but as Depute Provost and then Provost – he regarded it is an honour and was proud to represent the people of North Ayrshire.

“During his many years as a councillor, he was a positive advocate for many interests, such as his passion for Marymass and promoting support for retired Armed Forces personnel through his role as Veterans’ Champion.

“On behalf of all at North Ayrshire Council, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Ian’s family and loved ones.”

Ian was a regular visitor to Arran and he attended a number of events and ceremonies during his time as Provost. He was first elected in 1995 to the Kilwinning West ward, which he served for two terms before moving the newly-formed Irvine Townhead in 2003.





Following local government changes, he was then elected as one of the representatives for multi-member ward of Irvine West in 2007, a seat which he held until he stood down as a councillor in May 2022.

He served as Depute Provost from 2007 to 2012, and was then elected as Provost in August 2016, leaving the role following his retiral from politics last year.