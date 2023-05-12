Proud coach celebrates football girls’ achievements

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Coach Graeme Johnston of Arran High School’s S1-S3 girls football team has lauded the achievements of the team after the girls took part in the North Ayrshire Active Schools’ Girls Football Super Cup at Kilwinning Sports Club.

Finishing fifth out of nine teams taking part in the tournament, Graeme, who is also leader of Arran Youth Foundations, described the team’s progress as “night and day” since their previous tournament last year.

Graeme said: “Since our first tournament in November, we’ve worked on areas we can improve on every week. The improvement in the girls has been obvious on the training pitch but I was worried they wouldn’t carry those improvements into their games because of nerves.





“What an improvement. Night and day from our last tournament. The girls got their first win, then a second. As well as winning two games, they lost a couple they probably deserved to draw or win. There was only two games they were well beaten in and that involved the team which won the tournament resoundingly.”

The team has received input from Active Schools co-ordinator Ross Dobson and improvements have been seen in all positions on the field.

Graeme continued: “From back to front, they did myself and our active schools co-ordinator Ross Dobson proud. Our goalkeeper kept a couple of clean sheets and our defence fought for everything. I was also impressed with our improvement through the middle and am absolutely buzzing for our goal scorers.

“Months of hard work paid off because the girls took what we’ve talked about in training and applied it with 100 per cent commitment.”





The football team and coaches celebrated their success with pizza and are looking forward to future events.

Arran High School S1-S3 girls’ football team with coach Graeme Johnston and Active Schools co-ordinator Ross Dobson. No_B18AHSFgirls01_23_Graeme_Ross_AHS

Coach Graeme Johnston provides encouragement and support before the games. No_B18AHSFgirls02_23_pep_talk_AHS

The team prepare in the locker room. No_B18AHSFgirls03_23_team_spirit

All the teams in the North Ayrshire Active Schools Girls Football Super Cup. No_B18AHSFgirls04_23_ Super_Cup_teams

The team warms up. No_B18AHSFgirls05_23_ warm_up_coach

Players enjoy a well-earned pizza after the tournament. No_B18AHSFgirls06_23_pizza_reward_post_match