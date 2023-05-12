MV Alfred starts service on Arran route

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The MV Alfred finally began service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route today (Friday).

The relief ferry, leased by the Scottish Government for £9 million, had successfully completed trials berthing at several of CalMac’s west coast ports, but then requires a repair to its hydraulic systems before being brought into service

Both Brodick and the Irish berth at Ardrossan were found suitable for the catamaran and the the first commercials sailings of the nine month lease have started on the main Arran route, which should have a two-vessel summer service at this time.





The vessel has been introduced into service on a non-bookable, turn up and go basis for the first two weeks to allow for familiarisation and to ascertain if the passage time and turnaround times are realistic. She will operate two return services a day and will berth overnight at the Irish berth in Ardrossan.

As her deployment is focused on resilience, onboard catering facilities will not be provided.

As well at Brodick and Ardrossan berthing trials have shown that the ports suitable for MV Alfred are Lochmaddy, Ullapool, Port Askaig, Brodick, Troon and Campbeltown. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue with the vessel’s starboard thruster, she is currently unable to be deployed to Port Askaig. Pentland Ferries continue to work on mitigations to resolve this.

More extensive ramp modifications are required for Troon and Campbeltown deployment so that restrictions on traffic types can be removed. We are currently assessing the scope of works required and the timelines for delivery. In the interim, if





MV Alfred was deployed at Troon or Campbeltown, traffic would be restricted on these routes to commercial only.

The deployment of MV Alfred will continue to be reviewed, based on the wider network needs and she may be redeployed if there are issues with service delivery elsewhere in the CalMac network.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We very much welcome the introduction into service of MV Alfred and the resilience that she will offer. Her addition should mitigate the impact of disruption or when certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.

“The main route to and from Arran has been operating with one vessel for some time, so the addition of MV Alfred will provide much-needed support to the local community.”

While the addition of the MV Alfred is welcome the preferred two boat summer service would be to have MV Caledonian Isles assisted by the MV Isle of Arran as in previous years as the MV Alfred is operating with less capacity and there could be may be loading complications with the vessel as well.

However, the MV Isle of Arran remains operating on the Kennacraig to Islay services and is not presently available.

The state-owned company has been having to move its ferries off their usual routes to cover other services because of breakdowns or delays affecting its routine maintenance programme.