Marine areas protest song a chart topper

Celtic music legends Skipinnish and Hebridean fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil have turned a protest song, opposing Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs), into a hit.

The Clearances Again, written by the band’s co-founder Angus MacPhail, is from the perspective of his friend Donald who has fished the waters around his home island of Vatersay and nearby islands all his life. It illustrates the significant concern over Scottish government plans to impose HPMAs on island and coastal communities. If approved, HPMAs would cause economic, social and cultural devastation by banning all fishing, aquaculture and infrastructure developments in at least 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal and inshore waters by 2026.

HPMAs stem from the Bute House Agreement between the government and the Scottish Greens. They would mean Scotland’s island and coastal communities, where fishing and marine activities are critical for the fragile local economies, will be devastated as centuries old industries will be forced to close and small inshore fishing boats – such as Donald’s – will be permanently tied up.





The song includes the lyrics: “From Ness to the Holy Isle, we will not let our islands die”. And while there are no plans for any HPMAs around Arran, the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) is keeping a close eye on the situation.

The song – which was 64-year-old Donald Francis MacNeil’s recording debut – was released on April 14 and reached number five in UK download charts in just over 24 hours and became the longest top ten charting song for Skipinnish. Its time in the top 10 saw the song overtake established global acts such as Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Ryder.

Inshore fisherman Donald will perform as lead vocals on The Clearances Again along with Skipinnish at the band’s Aberdeen Music Hall gig tonight (Friday). They will be joined in the song by the gig’s special guests Leo Moran and Anthony ‘Anto’ Thistlethwaite of The Saw Doctors, who will also be opening the Aberdeen event.

Donald said: “This is the first time I’ll stand in front of such a large crowd to sing and the first time I’m debuting a song. I’m doing this to send a clear message to the government and politicians about the damage they’ll inflict on island and coastal communities through their poorly conceived policies.





“I am singing to save my community and my industry for future generations. We want the government and its agencies to work better with us and in a more collaborative and open manner. We are often at the blunt end of a thoughtless Edinburgh policy with little or no meaningful consultation or dialogue or care for its impacts. We know every inch of these shores and we know the waters better than any civil servant. But ministers and officials feel they can write us off with the sweep of a pen and leave us to pick up the pieces.

Donald added: “The communities of the Highlands and Islands are no walkover. We hope the response to this song shows our politicians they must rethink and avoid inflicting depopulation on the scale of the Highland Clearances on our already fragile communities.”

Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail, who is originally from Tiree but now fishes out of the Isle of Barra, commented: “We’ve been blown away by the response to The Clearances Again. It’s the highest we’ve ever reached in the download charts and the longest we’ve remained in the top ten. This clearly shows the strength of feeling towards these disastrous proposals, not just among the fishing community but people across Scotland and beyond who understand the devastating impact HPMAs will have. This disgraceful treatment of our island and coastal communities must be stopped, otherwise our future will be wrecked for the sake of a political deal.”

Despite the consultation on HPMAs closing on April 17, Skipinnish and Donald are urging people to continue lobbying their MSPs so that the strength of feeling against HPMAs remains at the forefront.

Hebridean fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil sings the protest song. NO_B19protest01_23_fisherman_song

Skipinnish’s Angus MacPhail is delighted with the success of the song. NO_B19protest02_skipinnish_marine