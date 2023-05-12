Garnock take the spoils at super rugby sevens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

A splendid day of fast flowing rugby sevens entertained a big crowd at the Ormidale Park in Brodick last Saturday.

Conditions could not have been better with the day staying dry for the 2023 staging of the Arran Rugby Sevens with the sun even trying to get out a few times.





Two call-offs on the day could not spoil the entertainment provided by the five teams taking part in the round-robin competition.

Ardrossan Accies RFC, Garnock Rugby Club and VFS 7s made the trip over to Arran for the tournament with two, interchangeable, sides from Arran Rugby Club – Arran and the Presidents 7s – also taking part.

After a day of entertaining rugby, during which the beer tent did a roaring trade, the plate final saw Ardrossan beat VFS 7s by 24 points to 19.

Arran made the final where they met the talented Garnock side who won by a comfortable margin.





During a break in the competition the crowd were entertained by a performance by the Isle of Arran Music School junior pipe band. And there was more music after the prize-giving ceremony by the local band Dark White Arran.

An Arran Rugby Club spokesman said: “A huge thanks Ardrossan Accies RFC, Garnock Rugby Club and VFS 7s for making the trip over to Arran for the sevens.

“Also hats off to all the Arran players across both teams doing us proud. Congratulations to Garnock for winning the Cup and Ardrossan on the Plate.

“Some great rugby on display. Some even better craic in the beer tent.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our sponsors Arran Distillers Ltd and Arran Broadband.

“Then the hospitality at the Ormidale Hotel after was top drawer as always. Looking forward to seeing you all again next year.”