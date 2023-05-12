Former Cooriedoon Care Home goes on the market

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The former Corriedoon Care Home has been put up for sale by the owners.

The substantial building, which boasts 27 rooms and 12 bathrooms overlooking the sea in Whiting Bay is on the market at offers over £650,000 through estate agents Watermans.

Corriedoon closed as a care home in March last year and its 16 residents had to be rehoused after the North Ayrshire Health and Care Partnership withdrew the contract from the facility. Most were rehoused in Montrose House.





Now after selling much of the equipment and furniture from the house, owner Sandra Butler has put it on the market.

In their sales literature, Watermans say: “Cooriedoon offers an incredibly exciting and lucrative residential/commercial project in the heart of Whiting Bay. The former care home has outstanding potential and could, subject to the correct permissions, be converted to a hotel, holiday lets, a bed and breakfast/Airbnb, an aparthotel, a guest house, or even a wedding venue/event space.

“Arran has huge demand for all aforementioned options, and Cooriedoon’s configuration would also allow for conversion into apartments and two terraced houses, which there is also enormous demand for, given how many people are deciding to live on the island either part- or full-time.

“The beautiful, imposing late Victorian building started its life in 1900 as the Whiting Bay Hotel, and in 1988, after extensive renovation, became Cooriedoon Nursing Home. The historic property boasts a truly enviable location: far enough away from the road to enjoy a secluded setting, and elevated to take full advantage of the views encompassing the beach, the Firth of Clyde, and the Holy Isle, with a particularly spectacular outlook from the upper two floors.





“The property’s accommodation is arranged over the ground, first, and second floors and consists of 27 bedrooms (accessible by a lift or stairs), some with en-suite facilities, with each floor also benefiting from an accessible bathroom or shower room. In addition to the extensive sleeping accommodation, the property has a multitude of other rooms that have previously been used as communal/staff spaces, such as living rooms, two kitchens, lounge rooms, a dining room, staff rooms, offices, and various store rooms, a laundry, and WCs, with the public rooms and kitchens offering potential for conversion into commercial kitchens/a restaurant if the new owner takes the hotel/guest house route.

“The opportunities are truly endless with Cooriedoon, and the new owner has creative scope to elevate this beautiful property and use it to its full potential.

“Externally, Cooriedoon is set in generous grounds, boasts a rooftop balcony, and extensive parking is available by way of a large, private driveway.”