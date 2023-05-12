Arran Banner Golf – week 19, 2023

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 4, Summer Cup. 1 Willie Currie 75-10=65, 2 Dylan Smith 77-10=67 BIH, 3 Craig Young 65-+2=67, 4 Cameron Logan 87-19=68. Best scratch Craig Young 65. Magic twos Craig Young @16th. Hole 13 drawn, rollover.

Fixtures: Friday May 12, Senior Bowl final, Lamlash v Corrie. Sunday May 14, Hamilton Bowl, bogey comp, 9.30am and 12pm draws. Thursday May 18, Summer Cup, see starter for times and make own groups.





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 3, Summer Trophy, 22 played. 1 Gavin Mainds 4, 61 and lowest gross, 2 Nicol Auld 4, 62, 3 Sandy Pringle 14, 63 acb, 4 Neil McKechnie 10, 63. Magic twos Nicol Auld and Sean Higgins @17th.

Sunday May 7, Mixed Stableford, 12 played, red and yellow tees. 1 David Brookens 14, 39pts, 2 Nicol Auld 3, 37, 3 Gordon McLachlan 20, 36 acb. Top lady player, Doreen Mainds 17, 35. Magic two Nicol Auld @4th.

Fixtures: Sunday May 14, Eric Wood Stableford. Wednesday May 17, Summer Trophy.





Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 3, Summer Cup, 29 played. 1 Iain MacDonald 67-8=59, 2 Finlay Sillars 71-9=62, 3 Donald Galbraith 76-14=62, Scratch Ewan McKinnon 62.

Fixtures: Sunday May 14, McCarfrae Trophy round three. Monday May 15, Club Championship first round. Wednesday May 17, Summer Cup. Thursday May 18, Club Championship quarter finals. Friday May 19, Club Championship semi finals. Saturday May 20, Club Championship final.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday May 7, men’s AGA Spring Handicap. 1st Class: 1 R McCrae 69-9=60, 2 A Dobson 72-10=62; 3 C Clements 70-7=63. Scratch C. Young 65. 2nd Class: 1 A Bannatyne 84-23=61, 2 A Pattison 75-13=62 BIH, 3. Wm McNally 81-18=63. Magic twos A Pattison, E McKinnon, G Campbell, C McNeil, D Galbraith, J Pennycott, D Jeffrey x2.

Thursday May 4, ladies’ fun Tri-Am. 1 Elizabeth Kelso, Fiona Henderson and Sheila Gray, nett 36.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday May 6, Hugh Steel Cup over nine holes. 1 John Milesi 28.5, 2 Campbell Laing 30.5, 3 John Pennycott 31.5.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 16, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

Seniors Bowl. Corrie defeated Lochranza. Lamlash defeated Whiting Bay.

Fixtures: Friday June 9, Seniors Bowl final, between Corrie Golf Club and Lamlash Golf Club, 5pm start at Corrie Golf Club.

John Milesi of Machrie Bay Golf Club being presented with the Hugh Steel Cup by Alex Morrison-Cowan. No_B19golfX01_23_Machrie_Bay