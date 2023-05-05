Screen Machine service saved with new French lease

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Arran audiences will continue to enjoy screenings of the latest cinema blockbusters on the island.

After delivering a big screen experience to rural communities for 25 years, with the current cinema serving around 40 locations around the Highlands and islands of Scotland for the last 17 years, including regular trips to Brodick, the old vehicle developed mechanical issues which resulted in screenings being cancelled.





But thanks to Screen Scotland funding, Regional Screen Scotland has leased a new mobile cinema from French-based company Toutenkamion, which built the existing Screen Machine, while it looks at the development of its next screen machine, to be known as SM3.

The leased cinema, the Cinémobile, is almost identical to the existing Screen Machine, offering the same technical specifications and 80 seats. It will be pulled by the familiar blue tractor unit that has been used for the past two years.

Hazel Wotherspoon, Regional Screen Scotland chief executive officer, said: “We are immensely grateful to Screen Scotland for demonstrating support for Regional Screen Scotland and the much-loved Screen Machine by funding the fee to lease the Cinémobile and pledging its support as we work towards the development of SM3. The Screen Machine has been bringing joy to the Highlands and Islands for 25 years and we are delighted, following the issues we have had with SM2 over the winter, to share the news the service is secure for the year ahead.”

Screen Scotland has pledged to help raise funds for a new Screen Machine once the lease of the Cinémobile finishes.





Sambrooke Scott of Screen Scotland said: “The Screen Machine has been bringing the full cinema experience to rural, island and remote communities for a generation and we are pleased to be able to support the leasing of Cinémobile to continue that vital and much-loved service in the short-term. Screen Scotland will continue to work with Regional Screen Scotland and partners to advocate and fundraise for a full replacement to secure the service for the next generation.”

While Brodick is among the 20-plus communities the new cinema will serve, unfortunately some locations will have to be removed from the itinerary due to a difference in design which prevents it from being able to negotiate certain piers. These are at Eigg and Raasay in Highland, Jura and Gigha in Argyll, Millport in Cumbrae and Rousay and Shapinsay in Orkney.

Further information about the current tour and programme, including details of how to book tickets, are available at www.screenmachine.co.uk

