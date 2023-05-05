Scaffold surrounded Brodick Castle re-opens to visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Brodick Castle and Country Park is fully re-opened for visitors.

In spite of ongoing work which has seen the castle surrounded by scaffolding, the interior artefacts have been replaced and the castle re-opened on Monday. The cafe, country park and the Isle be Wild adventure playground were already open.





Essential repairs worth more than £1.5m are taking place to protect the historic building, most of which was built in the 19th century, although parts date back to the 14th century.

As a result, the castle is undergoing conservation work to improve its condition and prevent damage to its precious collections, but these will take another seven months to complete.

Sally Gandon, the National Trust for Scotland’s operations manager for the castle, said: “We’re delighted to have the castle and grounds fully open for visitors. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages back into the castle and to sharing its history and stories with them. It’s a great day out for locals and visitors and has a real buzz about it, with everyone enjoying the castle experience.

“All of us at the National Trust for Scotland are grateful to the members, visitors and other supporters who make it possible for our charity to protect, care for and share Brodick and other special places and to undertake conservation activity like that under way at the castle. The works are going to schedule and we are pleased with progress.”





Stuart Turner has a warm welcome for visitors at the entrance to the castle and country park. 01_B18castle01_23_entrance_park

The castle entrance is surrounded by scaffolding. 01_B18castle_23_scaffolding_brodick