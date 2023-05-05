Pupils help celebrate London Marathon fundraising success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Whiting Bay Primary School staff and pupils welcomed back classroom assistant Shonagh Pringle after she completed the 2023 London Marathon last month.

Mrs Pringle returned to class with her marathon medal and news her efforts had raised £1,776 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Everyone was proud to welcome Mrs Pringle back. She had fitted in pre-event training around work, children, clubs and life in general.





A total of 13 fundraisers ran the London marathon in support of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, collectively raising £22,224 for the charity.

If you would like to contribute to Shonagh Pringle’s fundraiser it can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shonagh-pringle

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation works towards a world free of Motor Neurone Disease and has committed more than £8 million to research and more than £1.5 million to support families living with the disease.

Whiting Bay Primary School pupils celebrate Shonagh Pringle's fundraising achievement.





Classroom assistant Shonagh Pringle after finishing the London Marathon.