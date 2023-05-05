Police probe after roundhouse break-in

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Police are probing a break-in which caused damage to the replica Bronze Age roundhouse in Brodick Country Park.

Local officers have been to investigate and assess the damage and it would appear someone has intentionally damaged it to gain entry, possibly for the purpose of sleeping in it.

Arran sergeant Kevin Blackley said: “The structure, a replica Bronze Age roundhouse built approximately 10 years ago, has been used as an educational tool for schools and other groups and I find it extremely sad anyone would damage it in this way and risk spoiling the structure for others to use in the future.”





An Arran Ranger Service spokesperson said: “We were saddened to discover that our replica Bronze Age roundhouse has been broken into, damaging one of its wall panels.

“It’s a much-loved educational resource and was built with the help of many volunteers from and far wide, which makes this rare act of vandalism especially disappointing and upsetting.

“It has been reported to the police and we hope this is an isolated incident. At least whoever broke in was kind enough to not do any further damage inside the roundhouse.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on its Freephone number 0800 555111.





The damaged frame of the roundhouse. 01_B18round_23_damage_police

A closer view of the damaged frame. 01_B18round_23_Brodick_Castle