Opposition grows to Earraghail windfarm development

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Opponents of a major windfarm development, which would have a huge visual impact on Arran, are being backed by Argyll and Bute Council.

The council has added its voice to those objecting to a planned wind farm on forested hills between Tarbert and Skipness.

Scottish Power Renewables Ltd has submitted an application for a 78-megawatt Earraghail Renewable Energy Development of 13 wind turbines, up to 180 metres high, to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.





On Arran, it would particularly impact the north and west of the island. Opponents say that while it is currently possible to view three turbines with aviation lighting from Machrie, in five years you may see in excess of 100 from west Arran, at current estimates, depending on altitude and aspect.

Any application for an onshore power generating station with a capacity of more than 50MW requires the consent of Scottish ministers and the local authority can only object or approve as a consultee.

At a meeting of the planning, protective services and licensing committee on April 19, councillors added their voices to the objections of Tarbert and Skipness Community Council and East Kintyre and West Kintyre community councils.

They are all concerned with the visual impact the wind turbines would have on the landscape of the area.





The council maintains that while there are a number of windfarms in the upland areas of the Kintyre peninsula and that the landscape can usually cope with the impact of the turbines, in this case “one of the more sensitive features of this [landscape] is the rugged and minimally modified coastline between Skipness and Tarbert”.

The council maintains in its objection “there would be relatively limited visual intrusion associated with the proposal from West Loch Tarbert, Gigha and the eastern and western coastal edges of Kintyre.

“The proposal would, however, be widely visible across the broad sea basin formed by outer Loch Fyne, the Sound of Bute and the north Kilbrannan Sound and from the western part of the Ardlamont Peninsula and the north Arran coast and hills.”

The turbines would also be highly visible from the Tarbert/Claonaig to Lochranza and Portavadie to Tarbert ferries, routes popular with tourists, and from a section of the Kintyre Way.

There was particular concern about the visibility of a prominent new wind farm development from Ardlamont Peninsula, affecting views from coastal walks, Kilbride Beach, the B8000 and from Portavadie Marina, which are all promoted to tourists as Argyll’s ‘Secret Coast’.

Other concerns raised by the council include the visual impact of battery storage units, noise and the development’s archaeological impact.

Last year, Tarbert and Skipness Community Council listed a raft of objections to the development including the impact on heritage and archaeological assets; the destruction of ancient woodlands and environmental, visitor experience, local economy and tourism industry impacts.

So far there have been 12 representations by members of the public, 11 objecting and one in support.

National Air Traffic Services Safeguarding has advised an unacceptable technical impact is anticipated and has objected and Glasgow Prestwick Airport has raised aviation safety concerns.

Scottish ministers are obliged to convene a public local inquiry if they plan to approve the proposal because Argyll and Bute Council has objected.

The red line shows the map area of the proposed windfarm on Kintrye and its proximity to Arran. NO_B13earraghail02 (library image)