Memorial service in Lochranza

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Members of the Scottish branch of the Submariners Association will visit Lochranza tomorrow (Saturday) to hold a service of commemoration for the 37 men who died when HMS/M Vandal was lost 80 years ago on February 24 1943.

The submariners arrive at Lochranza pier on a chartered vessel so there is not an exact time for the service but it usually takes place between 11am and 11.30am at the war memorial in the village. Everyone is welcome to join them for the service.



