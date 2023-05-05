Arran Banner letters – week 18, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

People are right to complain

Sir,

In response to Mr Shand’s letter in last week’s Banner, I find his remarks that recently arrived residents “should have carried out more research and maybe should have remained on the mainland” and that for islanders “all journeys should be carefully planned”, highly offensive and patronising. Does he think we are all ejits?





Whilst most people accept the current ongoing problems with our ageing, lifeline ferries are not the fault of local CalMac staff – that responsibility lies fairly and squarely with CMAL and ultimately Transport Scotland – perhaps CalMac could look at some of their practices and be more transparent.

For example, when asked recently for details of the criteria for “bumping” people off from their booking, no answer was given. Also, when asked could they flag up a resident’s long-standing booking for a hospital appointment to avoid said booking being cancelled – it was claimed this was not possible. This creates an unnecessary level of anxiety.

I know there is supposed to be a protocol in place for emergency hospital appointments but it’s not clear whether this applies to long-standing bookings. It seems some people are not aware of how it works and are still encountering problems.

I think the notion that’s often banded about that people who choose to live on an island should shut up and put up with whatever is an attitude that is not fit for today’s world.





Everyone understands bad weather can affect the ferries but it’s gone beyond that now and it’s unacceptable this situation has been allowed to develop over many years. Surely people have the right to complain and protest about something that is totally man made as a result of persistent mismanagement.

Also, everyone acknowledges the value of tourism to local businesses but there is seldom recognition of the contribution residents make to the local economy. We live here 365 days of the year. We shop on the island, use local tradesmen, eat in local cafes, donate raffle prizes, bake cakes for village events and support local halls. Plus, one thing no-one ever factors into the local economy and the visitor experience is the amount of volunteering that goes on, including rangers and gardeners at Brodick Castle, museum, toilets, various village improvement projects and events.

Without the good will of many islanders, Arran would be worse off and less attractive to visitors. I am not a newcomer – been here nearly 18 years – if that counts for anything.

Yours,

Marilyn Woods,

Shiskine.

Armchair skippers

Sir,

I write to express my wholehearted agreement with the opinions and views expressed by Derek Shand.

I have lived on Arran for two decades and have always been aware of the vagaries of weather and service disruptions but, as Derek said, plan ahead. The operator and staff have always done their utmost and we should be showing support rather than playing armchair skippers and shipbuilders.

Yours,

Devlin Maguire,

Brodick.

Rain on your parade

Sir,

With Alfred on her way, I’m sure there will be much anticipation and hope as to what difference she could make to Arran.

However a word of caution, Alfred’s loading ramp is off centre on the port side of the vessel. So CMAL may have already scuppered any trial at Brodick and Oban with the link span installations there. I believe she could easily load and unload at the Irish berth at Ardrossan and the linkspan at Troon and even the berth at Craignure, but Brodick may prove more tricky requiring modifications to her loading ramps.

She’ll be fine wherever the linkspans accommodate her port side ramp but elsewhere could be more problematic. On the plus side, she should be fine at Gourock if the linkspan there is operational. The berth at Lochmaddy, where she is today, looks okay; but then again what do I know? Is this another case of the left hand not sure what the right is up to?

Is CMAL happy to accept the forced trial because it knows its infrastructure is more suited to its current mode of thinking and the route it has gone down?

Sorry to rain on the parade. Only time will tell.

Yours,

Eric Gilmour,

Lochwinnoch.

Kilbrannan Sound nuisance

Sir,

Another moan, I’m afraid, but on a different subject.

For years we’ve been coming to Arran for its beauty and tranquillity. Our favourite morning walk has always been the rocks and shoreline between Kings Cave and Drumadoon.

For the last two years, the walk has been ruined by a fishing boat that insists on pumping out techno music in Kilbrannan Sound. Clearly there is nothing we can do about it but it has made us rethink our future holidays here. We’ll try again in a few years but in the meantime, we’ll try somewhere more peaceful.

Yours grumpily,

William Chipchase,

Northampton.

Call this progress?

Colin Turbett’s fine book, recently published, tells us that in the six years between 1939 and 1945, a time of danger, shortage, hardship and war, Clyde shipbuilders built 1,903 naval and merchant ships – that’s 272 ships per year – and our most illustrious government of the present day hasn’t managed to build one ferry between February 2016 and now – seven years. Is this what we call progress?

Yours,

Rory Cowan,

Kildonan.