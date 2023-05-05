Arran Banner Golf – week 18, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 26, Richard Parfitt Trophy. A total of 25 played in this popular Stableford and following the recent spell of dry weather enjoyed a course in fine condition. Scoring was good with 19 of the field scoring 30 points or more, more than satisfactory considering the fast greens and playing from the back tees. Top of the list was Neillie McKechnie who carded 40 points to win by 2 from Nicol Auld.

1 Nellie McKechnie 11, 40 points; 2 Nicol Auld 4, 38 acb; 2 Jamie Macpherson 5, 38 acb; 4 Gordon McLachlan 21, 38. Magic two Ryan Armstrong @2nd. The early season work done on the greens and fairways is making a difference now and the summer months should provide fine golfing opportunities.

Fixtures: Sunday May 7, AGA Spring Handicap at Shiskine Golf Club. Wednesday May 10, Summer Trophy. Friday May 12, AGA Seniors Crystal at Corrie Golf Club.





Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday April 26, gents Summer Cup. First class: 1 and scratch H Bannatyne 41-6=35; 2 S Kerr 47-6=41; 3 J McNally 45-3=42. Second class: 1 S Crawford 53-14=39; 2 G Stewart 50-10=40; 3 C Rutterford 55-14=41. Magic twos: T Ellis, S Kerr, A Kerr, H Bannatyne, A Stewart, D Johnston, J McNally.

Monday April 29, Gents Stableford Open. First class: 1 FJ Sillars 27 points; 2 C Watson 25 points; 3 J Faulkner 24 points. Magic twos, Willie Kelso won jackpot @10th. Second class: 1 Wm Kelso 27 points BIH; 2 T Ellis 26 points; 3 Wm McNally 24 points. Magic twos: T Ellis, FJ x2, D Auld, S Black. Congratulations to Willie Kelso who wins the Gents Open Day.

Sunday April 30, Gents 12 hole medal. 1 and scratch C Watson 46-4=42; 2 B Kellock 57-13=44 BIH.





Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 26, 18 hole medal. 1 A Smith 73-15=58; 2 J McGovern 76-17=59; 3 R Logan 69-9=60 and scratch. Magic twos pot won by M Elliot @10th.

Saturday April 29, James Bunyan Trophy. 1 A Smith 73-15=58 and scratch; 2 J McGovern 79-17=62; 3 D Logan 75-12-63.

Fixtures: Saturday May 6, 18 hole medal. Wednesday May 10, 18 hole medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 26, Summer Cup, 29 played. 1 John May 79-23=56; 2 Brian Smith 78-19=59; 3 Chris Pattenden 79-19=60, Scratch Ewan McKinnon 65.

Sunday April 30, McCarfrae Trophy round one 1, 19 played. 1 Finlay Sillars 73-10=63; 2 Donald Galbraith 78-14=64; 3 Gordon Hendry 69-4=65, Scratch Gordon Hendry 69.

Fixtures: Wednesday May 10, Summer Cup. Thursday May 11, McCarfrae Trophy round two.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday April 27, Summer Cup and Medal Shield. 1 Paul Jameson 73-11=62; 2 Gordon MacIntyre 83-19=63; 3 Ian Bremner 75-10=65 BIH. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 69.

Fixtures: Friday May 5, AGA Senior Bowl semi-final at Corrie. Lamlash v Whiting Bay. Sunday May 7, AGA Spring Handicap at Shiskine – late entries accepted. Thursday May 11, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 2, Peter Sutton. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 68; 2 Brian Sherwood 69; 3 Campbell Laing 72 BIH.

Fixtures: Saturday May 6, Hugh Steele Cup. Over 60s, played over nine holes. Tee off 1pm. Tuesday May 9, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. Tee off 12.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

Seniors Bowl, round one. Lochranza Castle beat Brodick 2 up; Whiting Bay won over Shiskine; Lamlash beat Machrie Bay 2up.

Fixtures: Friday May 5, Seniors Bowl, semi finals. Corrie vs Lochranza Castle, 5pm tee off, Lamlash vs Whiting Bay, 5.20pm tee off.

The Quarter to Wunners from Shiskine Golf Club who held their Charity Golf Day recently. With the golfers is Fiona Laing, co-ordinator for the Arran Community First Responders, who accepted £210 for the charity and which will be used to make up individual first aid kits and help the Arran Defibrillator Project. No_B18Golf01_23_shiskine_golf_charity_day_Fiona_Laing