Zero Waste Cafe celebrates a year of sustained growth

Arran’s Zero Waste Cafe is celebrating its first birthday.

The Eco Savvy initiative has been a hit with locals over the past 12 months with quantifiable environmental benefits that have attracted support from the government and other organisations.

Zero Waste Cafes are small, pop-up cafes offering tea, coffee, baking, soup and seasonal fruit and vegetables. A shop section allows people to fill up their own containers from zero waste dispensers and there is a selection of tinned goods including soups, beans, tinned tomatoes, peaches, fruit salad and custard.





Over the last year, there have been 64 Zero Waste Cafes – 25 in Shiskine, 26 in Lochranza and 13 in Corrie. They are run by three part-time members of staff and eight volunteers who have helped deliver 320 litres of soup and 1,024 pieces of cake using their electric van which has driven more than 2,417 miles to deliver the cafes.

In addition to the usual offerings, the Zero Waste Cafe has teamed up with island growers to make local produce available each week. This changes with the seasons. Sometimes the vegetables are picked that morning and from as little as less than a mile away.

People also bring in any excess produce they have and last summer visitors were treated to incredible Lamlash grown peaches and huge cabbages.

Complementing the Zero Waste Cafes is another Eco Savvy initiative – Food Share – which is run by the Co-op and Arran Eco Savvy. The scheme involves distributing food which is left over from supermarkets at the end of the day so it is used and does not end up on landfill. These items are available at Zero Waste Cafes locations free of charge.





Visitors to Zero Waste Cafes can also expect collaborations which have resulted in: a free chocolate milkshake from Arran Dairies; a pop up vintage stall from the Eco Savvy shop; ebike trials; foraging walks from Wild Food Arran and a sourdough bread-making demonstration from George Grassie of Blackwater Bakehouse.

Sustainable food co-ordinator Jessica Wallace said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped contribute to the success and one-year anniversary of the cafes. Thank you to our funders, National Lottery Community Fund, North Ayrshire Council, North Ayrshire Ventures Trust and Inspiring Scotland. Thanks also to the team at Arran Outdoor Education Centre for providing storage and the use of your kitchen.”

If you would like to share your thoughts on Zero Waste Cafes and help them to continue to be as relevant as possible, fill in a survey at https://forms.gle/8z4vpz25rLqMC8EU7 which will help inform them of the direction of the future cafes.

Pupils from the local primary school visit the Zero Waste Cafe at Shiskine. No_B17zerowaste01_23_Shiskine_zero_waste_cafe

Dry goods dispensers help reduce food miles and wastage and the products are affordably priced. No_B17zerowaste02_23_dry_goods

Delicious home-baking and sweet treats are always on offer at Zero Waste Cafes. No_B17zerowaste03_23_cakes-home_baking