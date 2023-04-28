Trio of consultations fill Ormidale Pavilion

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Three North Ayrshire Council consultations were held at the same time at the Ormidale Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon following cancellations, delays and rescheduling.

The first was a community workshop on natural landscapes on Arran which will be used to formulate the third version of the Local Development Plan (LDP), a framework used to guide development and investment in the area.





Participants listened to a short introduction about the land designations and the areas being considered from independent landscape architect Carol Anderson, before breaking into groups to collate opinions led by two other independent landscape architects Douglas Harman and Fiona Fyfe.

In another corner of the hall, landscape architect at Ironside Farrar Limited, Andrew Daley, hosted a drop-in format discussion on the Vacant and Derelict Land Strategy 2023-2027. Andrew and Alex Mackenzie of North Ayrshire Council invited comments on the draft strategy which looks at promoting positive uses for vacant and derelict sites.

Another drop-in format discussion was hosted by Claire Fitzsimmons of North Ayrshire Council and Arcadis consultant Anna Stephens who invited discussions on the draft Local Transport and Active Travel Strategy. The pair spoke with participants about local transport and active travel networks and sought opinions on the draft strategy with a view to hearing opinions about council plans to overcome and tackle the challenges faced.

Online consultations on the Vacant and Derelict Land Strategy and Local Transport and Active Travel Strategy are now closed, however, participants still wishing to provide comments on the LDP can do so at https://northayrshireldp.commonplace.is/ until Wednesday June 28.





Andrew Daley of Ironside Farrar Limited and Alex Mackenzie of North Ayrshire Council discussed the draft Vacant and Derelict Land Strategy with participants. 01_B17consult01_23_vacant_derelict_land_strategy

Landscape architect Douglas Harman, in blue, speaks with a group about the Local Development Plan. 01_B17consult02_23_Douglas_Harman_LDP

Landscape architect Fiona Fyfe, front right, discusses the Local Development Plan with participants. 01_B17consult03_23_Fiona_Fyfe_LDP

Carol Anderson speaks with participants. 01_B17consult04_23_Carol_Anderson_LDP

Claire Fitzsimmons of North Ayrshire Council and Arcadis consultant Anna Stephens spoke passionately with visitors about transport and travel strategies. 01_B17consult05_23_Anna_Claire_travel_consult

Participants discuss aspects of the Local Development plan following a presentation by landscape architect Carol Anderson. 01_B17consult06_23_Ormidale_consulation