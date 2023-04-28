The Douglas Hotel wins prestige award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Douglas Hotel has received a highly recommended award in the category for Scotland’s best 4 star hotel in the west at the Prestige Hotel Awards.

The awards were created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland. Members of the public nominate their top hotel, putting them forward to be considered across the categories.

The Douglas general manager Kate Russell said: “Thank you to all our wonderful guests and customers who nominated and voted for us.





“We had a lovely time at the gala final, which was held at the DoubleTree Hilton in Glasgow on Sunday night, and were thrilled for the entire team.”

Left to right: Mairi Macleod, Sharon Bell, Kate Russell and Laura Currie with their award at the gala event. NO_B17douglas01_23_award



