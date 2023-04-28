John retires as civic trust chairman

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Civic Trust chairman John Inglis has retired after more than 20 years in the post.

The news was confirmed at the trust’s annual general meeting on Monday April 17 when it was reported 2022-23 has been a successful year.

Over the past 20 years, John has led the trust in promoting and protecting Arran’s architectural and design heritage. The trust’s second book, The Interiors of Arran, was published last autumn. It is a record of the richness of Arran’s architectural heritage and the skills of local craftsmen and remains one of the best-selling local books.





The trust also organised a public meeting with North Ayrshire’s local planners which attracted a full house at Ormidale Pavilion.

It has put up a Blue Plaque to commemorate Donald McKelvie, has commissioned work to preserve what remains of the historic Barking House in Catacol and has provided a grant to help a local apprentice learn woodworking craft skills.

In conjunction with North Ayrshire Council planners the trust produced a local design guide and has made a number of representations to the local authority to protect and enhance Arran’s heritage.

The committee recorded its thanks to John for his outstanding contribution. John is to remain a committee member and will be succeeded as chairman by Dr John Adam from Pirnmill.





Retiring chairman John Inglis receives a retiral gift of a book on Scottish Arts and Crafts from treasurer David Scott. Photograph: Sally Campbell. NO_B17john01_23_civic_trust