Islay visitor berths at Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Brodick ferry terminal welcomed another visitor to its pier this week when the Islay ferry, MV Hebridean Isles, undertook berthing trials at the western and eastern piers.

The vessel, which usually operates between Kennecraig and Islay but which has also served on the Arran route, spent time at the east berth before switching off its engines and mooring for a few hours.

MV Hebridean Isles has faced a troubled period since before the summer timetable began on Saturday April 1, after the vessel was discovered to have serious rudder problems following her annual maintenance overhaul.





The vessel had to return to Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, Liverpool, for essential, unscheduled repairs, where the vessel has remained since March.

On Tuesday March 24, however, the vessel sailed from Birkenhead to Troon, then to Brodick where it was spotted carrying out sea and docking trials.

CalMac was approached for an estimated return to service date for MV Hebridean Isles but by the time of going to press no response had been received.

MV Isle of Arran and MV Finlaggan are currently providing a two vessel service on the Islay routes, with MV Finlaggan expected to go for its annual overhaul from Wednesday May 3.





MV Hebridean Isles berthed at Brodick pier during her sea and docking trials. 01_B17hebridean01_23_berthing_trials_Brodick