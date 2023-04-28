Cancer treatment delivery survey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

There is less than a month for people to share their opinions in a survey about Ayrshire’s Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy (SACT) services which were altered during the pandemic.

SACT is a collective term for all anti-cancer drug treatments, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and people have until Friday May 19 to participate.

Information setting out the proposed changes to SACT delivery is available online, as well as in community settings, including libraries and health care sites. People are being asked to read the information, then take part in a survey where they can give their feedback and views.





Details and a link to the survey can be found at www.jointheconversation-nhsaaa.co.uk

An online event is also scheduled for Wednesday May 10 at 7pm. To take part, booking must be made at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for: Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy online public event for Ayrshire and Arran tickets.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran director of acute services Joanne Edwards said: “People living in Ayrshire and Arran have the chance to join the conversation on Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy, which includes types of treatment like chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

“I’d urge everyone to read the information we have provided about how cancer treatments are being delivered in Ayrshire at the moment. Anyone who has feedback or views about the changes can participate in the survey before Friday May 19.”



