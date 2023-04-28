Brodick come on top in eight goal cup thriller

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Brodick 5

Lamlash 3

Arran Haulage Cup





The much-anticipated return of football on Arran did not disappoint last Friday night as Brodick and Lamlash played out an eight goal thriller in the Arran Haulage Cup.

There was a big turnout of spectators to Ormidale Park and both teams served up fast and frantic action in the early stages of the game.

Lamlash broke the deadlock on 30 minutes when Brodick keeper Duncan Coyne handled a back pass. From the resultant indirect free kick inside the box, Sean Higgins laid the ball off to Grant Adamson who squeezed it past the Brodick players.

An equaliser wasn’t long in coming though. Brodick’s 14-year-old winger Thomas Bowen was playing well beyond his years and his set pieces were causing Lamlash problems. He was rewarded when Stuart Logan got his head on the end of one of his pinpoint corners.





Brodick’s Archie Gunaydi came on in place of the injured Frazer Ferguson. Archie immediately took advantage of a Lamlash mistake and scored with his first touch in Arran football to make the score 2-1 to Brodick going into half-time.

Grant Adamson scored his second of the match shortly after the second half resumed to level up the scores. Brodick re-took the lead when a high ball was launched into the Lamlash penalty area and there was a mix up resulting in defender David Heenan heading the ball over his goalkeeper Gordon McIntyre to make it 3-2.

Lamlash pushed for an equaliser again but were caught on the counter attack twice in quick succession leading to two goals from Cameron Logan. The second effort resulted from a great run by Cameron from halfway before he calmly dispatched beyond Gordon in the Lamlash goal to make it 5-2.

Lamlash scored a consolation third goal with five minutes remaining when Grant Adamson notched up his hat-trick with a free kick from just outside the box putting it low into the corner of the net.

Brodick midfielder Gregor Adamson was awarded man of the match for his determination and doggedness in centre midfield. A special mention went to Thomas Bowen who is one to watch for the season.

The next Arran Haulage Cup game will take place on Saturday April 29 when Lamlash host Southend at Arran High School, Lamlash, with a 3pm kick off.

The victorious Brodick team. 01_B17football01_23_Brodick_team

Lamlash players and reserves. 01_B17football02_23_Lamlash_team

Brodick miss a chance. 01_B17football03_23_narrow_miss

A Brodick player rushes to prevent a Lamlash attack on goal. 01_B17football04_23_prevent_goal

Brodick players and goalkeeper look on dejectedly as the ball sails into the goals. 01_B17football05_23_Lamlash_goal

The Lamlash keeper leaps into the air to prevent a Brodick attempt at goal. 01_B17football06_23_Lamlash_keeper

Brodick players celebrate a goal by Stuart Logan. 01_B17football07_23_Lamlash_keeper

Lamlash has a go at goal. 01_B17football08_23_Lamlash_keeper

Brodick’s Gregor Adamson leaps into the air to intercept the ball. 01_B17football09_23_Brodick_leap