Arran sea trials for MV Alfred but freight work most likely option

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

The MV Alfred, which has been hired as a relief ferry by the Scottish government for £9 million, could be in service as early as Monday.

But any hopes the vessel will be brought in to boost capacity on the main Arran route seem unlikely as the MV Alfred is to be used as a resilience vessel and not deployed on a scheduled basis, according to a report seen by the Banner.





This could see the boat, being hired at £1 million a month, sitting unused “on standby” in Campbeltown or Ayr, which are being investigated to determine their suitability as lay by berths.

The ferry was due to be handed over yesterday (Thursday) and CalMac will this weekend undertake sea trials to determine where they vessel could operate, but a number of ports have already been ruled out.

However Brodick, where the boat will be seen berthing in the next few days, is expected to be able to accommodate her as, it is thought, will Ardrossan, although only using the Irish berth.

Troon is also being investigated for a possible renewal of the freight only service to Arran tried previously by the MV Hebridean Isles, but which did not prove to be a great success.





The MV Alfred has been hired on a nine month charter from Pentland Ferries as CalMac struggles to service the west coast routes with repeated ferry breakdowns among the ageing fleet. However, the handover was delayed from earlier this month as the MV Pentalina was not ready to take over the Orkney route she serves. The MV Pentalina has now taken over that service.

While no decision has been made on the deployment of the MV Alfred ahead of the sea trials the report, a community update dated April 17, stated the only other routes on which the ferry could be used are from Campbeltown to Port Askaig on Islay, Troon to Port Askaig and Stornoway to Ullapool.

The report confirms CalMac has considered MV Alfred for passenger traffic to Arran from Ardrossan and Troon, but freight seems to the most likely option.

The report states CalMac are: “Seeking community and haulier feedback on how utilised a turn up and go service would be, if offered. Meetings with hauliers will also be scheduled. However, the availability of berths during two vessel service to Arran in summer may constrain any additional services being provided.”

If Arran does not benefit, Islay is the most likely beneficiary of the MV Alfred’s back-up help, again most likely in a freight capacity.

The report concludes: “[It is] preferable to retain MV Alfred as the resilience vessel – to swap out with existing CHFS vessel when required, to maximise service provision.

“While MV Alfred has high vehicle carrying capacity, the capacity offered may be reduced due to increased turnaround times and passage times and additionally the limitation of the operating day.

“Due to the current challenges within the fleet, it is expected MV Alfred will be required to provide resilience cover until the end of May. As such, any additional services offered would likely be from June 1, 2023.”

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said earlier this week: “I welcome the news from Pentland Ferries that MV Alfred will join us this week. Our primary focus will be to have her available for resilience purposes and provide relief benefits across the network. This should help mitigate the impact of disruption or where certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.

“Although resilience availability will remain the priority, there may be opportunities for MV Alfred to operate additional, non-bookable freight sailings, when possible, to support capacity constraints. This is most likely to be focused on freight operations at key pinch points on the network.

“We will continue to engage with network community representatives and commercial customers to discuss deployment options to support services across the network.”

The MV Alfred should be seen on sea trials around Arran this weekend. 01_BNO_T12_MV-Alfred_03