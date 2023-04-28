Arran Banner Golf – week 17, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 19, Summer Trophy, 24 played: 1 Gavin Mainds 5, 62 acb and lowest gross; 2 Cameron Bruce 18, 62; 3 Jamie Macpherson 6, 63 acb; 4 Danny Head 7, 63. Magic twos Nicol Auld and Jamie Stewart @2nd, Jamie Macpherson and Gavin Mainds @4th.

Sunday April 23, Captain’s Day. The decision to postpone Captain’s Day by a week because of inclement weather proved to be a wise one as 27 players enjoyed a fine morning’s golf and superb hospitality in the clubhouse. The day being more about fun than serious golf, participants played a Stableford from the yellow and red tees that was a “non counter” for handicap purposes and perhaps the relaxed atmosphere helped to generate the fine scoring with the top nine players beating par figures and the top three scoring more than 40 points.





Winner on the day was Dougie Auld whose 43 points just beat Neil “Sonic” Lucas on 42. Charlie Taylor was top lady golfer on 37 points, the highlight of her round being a fine two at the par four 15th. Grateful thanks to Whiting Bay Golf Club captain Doreen Mainds who provided a generous array of prizes as well as her renowned Tartan Tablet, and hosted the successful clubhouse celebrations.

Fixtures: Saturday April 29, ALGU Kiscadale at Lamlash. Sunday April 30, Medal. Wednesday May 3, Summer Trophy.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday April 20, Summer Cup: 1 Gordon MacIntyre 79-20=59; 2 Jim Young 82-21=61; 3 Cameron Logan 83-20=63; 4 John O’Sullivan 95-31=64. Best scratch Craig Young 68. Magic twos: Alan Smith @16th, Iain Murchie @16th, Colin Richardson @16th, Sandy Kelso @12th. Hole 16 drawn. Winners: Alan, Iain and Colin.





Sunday April 23, Drift Inn Quaich, Stableford: 1 John O’Sullivan 31, 37 points; 2 Dylan Smith 10, 38 points; 3 Ian Bremner 10, 33 points. No Magic twos recorded. Best scratch, Dylan Smith, 26 points.

Fixtures: Friday April 28, Senior Bowl at Corrie Golf Club, team match. Sunday April 30, Hastings Cup, round one, 9.30am and noon starts. Thursday May 4, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 19, 18 hole medal: 1 P Hogg 77-17-60 BIH; 2 W McNally 78-17-60; 3 A Smith 76-15-61. Saturday April 22, 18 Hole Medal: 1 J McGovern 78-17-61 and scratch; 2 P Hogg 82-17-65; 3 R Burke 87-18-69.

Fixtures: Saturday April 29, 18 hole medal. Wednesday May 3, 18 Hole Medal.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday March 23, gents 18 hole medal. 1 C Rutterford 78-22=56; 2 T Ellis 71-12=59; 3 C Laing 83-23=60. Scratch J Stewart 70. Magic twos: T Ellis, J Stewart and G Nicolson.

Thursday April 20, ladies fun tri-am and stars: 1 Jenni Turnbull, Ann May, Elizabeth Kelso and Mary Tod nett 37 and 17 stars; 2 Carole Stewart, Pat Adamson and Esther Henderson nett 40 and 20 stars.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday April 25, Peter Sutton: 1 Campbell Laing 70; 2 Brian Sherwood 74; 3 John Milesi 75.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 2, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton. Tee off 12.30pm. Saturday May 6,

Hugh Steele Cup 0/60, played over nine holes. Tee off 12.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 19, Summer Cup, 33 played. 1 Gordon Hendry 64-5=59, 2 Chris MacNeil 78-16=62, 3 Donald Galbraith 79-15=64 ACB. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 63. Sunday April 23, Belhaven Medal, 23 played. 1 Frazer Barr 65-7=58, 2 Donald McKinnie 75-14=61, 3 Robert McCrae 73-10=63, Scratch Ewan McKinnon 63.

Fixtures: Sunday April 30, McCarfrae Trophy round one, club championship qualifier. Wednesday May 3, Summer Cup.

Dougie Auld with the Captain’s Day Trophy at Whiting Bay Golf Course. No_B17HGolf01_Dougie Auld_Captains_Day