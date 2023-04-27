Announcements – April 28, 2023

DEATH

McCORT – Christine Elizabeth

Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 24, 2023 after a lengthy, brave battle against cancer. Christine, aged 59 years, beloved wife of Colin, loving mum of Linzi, caring daughter of Evelyn and sister of Susan. Funeral service at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium on Tuesday, May 9 at 10am to which all family, friends and colleagues are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations welcome to Beatson Cancer Care. Transport available from 8:20am ferry and retuning for 3:20pm. If you require transport please call 07516018304 and leave a message. There will be a memorial service for Christine at Brodick Church on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:30am to which all family, friends and colleagues are welcome. Bright colours, no black ties please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BUCHAN – Evelyn Elizabeth

Stuart and Alice Buchan wish to thank all for their expressions of sympathy and condolences during their sad bereavement.

We wish to acknowledge and express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the following:

Staff of Isle of Arran War Memorial Hospital and subsequently University Hospital Crosshouse (UHC) for their perfect care of Evelyn and for looking after us too!

Rev Andrew Clark for his hospital visit to Evelyn, conducting the funeral service, committal and for supporting us throughout.

Lillias Nicholls for the use of Lamlash Parish Church, the organist and all the help associated with the funeral.

Meg El Adm and her staff at Lamlash Bay Hotel for providing the funeral reception.

Finally, Hendry Funeral Services for their sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements.