Spring vaccine booster plans under way

By Colin Smeeton

Preparations are under way to offer Covid spring booster vaccines to people on Arran aged 75 years and over, care home residents and those aged five years and over who have a weakened immune system.

On Arran, clinics offering these vaccinations are planned to open from Friday May 12 to Sunday May 14. The programme will be delivered by NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s Mass Vaccination Service, rather than Arran Medical Group, as had taken place previously.





Teams of vaccinators will be visiting care home residents on Friday May 12, as well as eligible patients who are housebound. Housebound patients who are either 75 years and over or who are immunosuppressed will be contacted by telephone by the Mass Vaccination Service to arrange their appointment.

Clinics for over 75s and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system will take place on Friday May 12 at Brodick Health Centre and at Arran High School in Lamlash on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14.

People eligible for a spring booster from these groups will receive a blue envelope with details of their appointment. Recipients are asked to look out for this in the post and to follow the instructions on the letter if you cannot attend or need to reschedule for any reason. They are requested to not call Arran Medical Group regarding their appointments.

Ruth Betley, senior manager, Arran services for North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Arran is now part of the wider Ayrshire and Arran Mass Vaccination Service. As such, all residents will now receive a blue envelope with details of their spring booster appointment. This will also be the case for booking autumn Covid and flu vaccines later in the year.”





All clinics will still be held on the island and the number to contact with any queries is 0800 030 8013.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s public health director Lynne McNiven said: “Our Mass Vaccination Service has a wealth of experience of delivering clinics to communities across Ayrshire and the team is looking forward to doing the same on Arran.

“Covid is still with us so it’s really important you get your spring booster if you are eligible. Booster doses are safe, effective and help to top up your protection against serious illness from the virus.”

Further information about the spring booster, eligibility criteria and how to reschedule your appointment, if required, can be found at nhsinform.scot/springbooster

