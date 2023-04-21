Major disruption for Brodick residents as roadworks finally get under way

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Brodick residents face at least two weeks of major disruption after work to finally repair roads damaged by three years of construction traffic gets under way.

Those living in Brathwic Terrace and Brathwic Place face the biggest problems. They have been warned of road closures at certain times of the day, despite there only being one road in and out leading to their homes.





A section of road from the Big Co-op road end to Brathwic Place is also being repaired and resurfaced.

Extensive damage to the roads was caused by the constant stream of construction traffic required to clear the site then build 34 new council houses which are finally finished in Brathwic Terrace.

However, the promised road repairs by North Ayrshire Council were delayed in February by the late return of the MV Caledonian Isles. But road repair equipment began arriving on Monday, ahead of her return, and preparation work was being carried out this week while the road, in the main, stayed open.

The council has warned residents, however, that when materials are being laid to form the new carriageway surface it will be necessary to implement time limited closures. These will be in place for up to two hours following the arrival of material from the mainland on ferries from Ardrossan.





The timing of these closures will, therefore, be ferry service and weather dependent. To allow the surfacing contractor access to all areas of the road, and to maintain a safe working environment for the workforce, public access and egress will not be permitted during road closures and residents who normally park on the road will be required to make alternative arrangements.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: “As residents will be aware, undertaking work at this location is challenging as it is the only road in and out of Brathwic Terrace.

“In planning for this work, we want to balance the needs of residents with public and contractor safety, while ensuring the contractors can carry out the work efficiently with the least amount of disruption.

“The road closure has been advertised for a three-week period to take account of any potential overrun due to the challenges of transporting surfacing material.

“While the work is ongoing, the road will only be closed when absolutely necessary. During regular operations, the road will remain open under traffic management. Thereafter, whilst surfacing work is taking place, the road will be closed fully for periods of up to two hours after surfacing materials come off the ferry. There will be no work at weekends.

“Residents will be notified of these arrangements prior to work starting and will be updated on site by the contractor.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but hope any short-term

disruption will be outweighed by the long-term improvements to the road.”