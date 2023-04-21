Find out about cost-of-living crisis grants at island Free for All

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Information about grant funding that will help tackle the cost of living will be available at a community event on Arran tomorrow (Saturday).

Additional financial support is being made available to people living and working on the islands of Arran and Cumbrae to help ease the pressures being caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Representatives of community groups and organisations can head along to an event called Free For All in Arran High School from 11am to 2pm.





This has been organised by Arran Community and Voluntary Service (CVS), which is a charity that unites community and voluntary organisations, offering a single point of access for support, training and funding information.

More than £60,000 has been allocated to North Ayrshire through the Scottish government’s island cost crisis emergency fund. This money recognises the increased costs being faced by island communities compared with those living on the mainland.

At a recent meeting of North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet, it was agreed that the

funding should be distributed in four areas:

 £30,000 – to support the valuable work of third and voluntary sector groups on Arran and Cumbrae.





 £15,000 – to schools on Arran and Cumbrae and Largs Academy, to provide additional study support to pupils, as well as the introduction of family support initiatives and visiting specialists to broaden the experience of children who may miss out on mainland visits

 £10,000 – to support the Council’s Energy Smart initiative, which aims to improve energy efficiency in homes and reduce bills

 £10,000 – to support the Money Matters service, which offers welfare rights advice and helps residents across North Ayrshire to access their legal entitlement to benefits.

This also includes some council top-up funding to enable the money to go further. In addition, the emergency fund has also pledged a further £17,000 for capital projects to support island communities and it is anticipated this will be used to purchase equipment for community groups.

Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for communities and islands, said: “It is important for community organisations on Arran to go along to the event on April 22, when groups can find out what the main criteria will be for the grants and what kind of activities we will be looking to support.

“Applications will not be open on the day – but groups can get the information ahead of the fund going live and start thinking about the possibilities and where, with a little financial help, they could assist in helping the local community with the current challenges.”

The council’s top priorities include tackling child poverty and supporting residents through the cost of living crisis. The three key drivers of child poverty are income from employment, income from social security and the cost of living.

Don’t worry if you can’t attend tomorrow’s event as information on the funding will be posted on the council’s website and social media channels and will be shared by their valued partners, in particular Arran CVS.