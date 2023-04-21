Deposit return scheme postponed again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) which was due to come into force in August this year will be postponed until March next year at the earliest.

The DRS received widespread criticism, including from businesses on Arran, which questioned the added bureaucracy, complexity and expenses that businesses would incur if the scheme was introduced.

Announcing the postponement, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I remain committed to this scheme as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions.





“But we recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK Government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act.

“We had hoped for that decision this week, but it has not come. At the same time I and the circular economy minister have heard the concerns of businesses, particularly about the scheme’s readiness for launch this August.

“As a result, we will now delay the launch of the scheme to March 1 2024. This provides 10 months for businesses to get ready.

“We will use that additional time to work with businesses and Circularity Scotland to address concerns with the scheme and ensure a successful launch next year.





“We have also developed a package of measures to simplify and de-risk the scheme which will support small businesses and hospitality in particular.”

The DRS will require shoppers to pay an extra 20 pence on single use plastic, steel and aluminum or glass bottles, between 50mls and three litres, which will be refunded when the bottles are returned.

Late last year, more than 500 business leaders signed an open letter to the government describing the scheme as a “catastrophe” for the industry and calling on the government to pause, revise and rewrite its plans.

On Arran, Arran Brewery and Arran Botanical Drinks outlined their concerns about how the scheme would disproportionately affect smaller producers and massively increase costs.

Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent said: “Our industry has always supported the goals of the Deposit Return Scheme, but the Scottish DRS, as currently devised, would hamper the efforts of businesses across the country to reduce waste and bring about a more circular economy.”