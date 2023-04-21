Community workshop to gather views on Arran’s natural landscape

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A community workshop to find out what natural landscapes are important to islanders is being held on Arran next week.

North Ayrshire Council is seeking views to help develop its latest Local Development Plan (LDP), the strategy that defines and shapes where future development of land and property will take place.

The community workshop will take place on Tuesday April 25 at Ormidale Pavilion from 4pm to 6pm and focus on landscapes lying in the southern part of Arran and outside the National Scenic Area.





Participants will be able to discuss their favourite walks, special views and features of interest and the hosts will welcome stories about the landscape and its historical association to learn what landscape characteristics people most appreciate.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for economy and climate change, said: “Local Development Plans are extremely important and provide local authorities with a framework that ensures development decisions are consistent and for the good of the area.

“The natural landscape is hugely significant and we want to have as much information as possible. It will help shape where we can and can’t develop. We have carried out reviews in Arran previously, but are looking for more up-to-date information

“We recognise people’s priorities may change and we try and reflect this when we are producing new LDPs. It is therefore vital we get as much input from local people as possible and we encourage everyone to come along to event on April 25.”





North Ayrshire Council issued its second LDP in 2019, providing a formal framework to guide development and investment in the area. Now the third offering – LDP3 – is being developed and the local authority is looking for as much input as possible from community groups, residents and local businesses.

An online hub has been launched at https://northayrshireldp.commonplace.is/ to support the preparation plan. The website sets out the stages involved in preparing the LDP3 and people with an interest in the future of places in North Ayrshire are encouraged to sign up for updates.

