Centenary celebrations for Lamlash SWI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The second Scottish Women’s Institute formed on Arran has celebrated its centenary.

Lamlash SWI celebrated its 100th birthday on Thursday April 13 with 25 members and friends at Duncan’s on the Green, at Lamlash Golf Club.

Lamlash Rural, as it was known then, started on Arran in 1923, following on from Shiskine in 1920 as part of a nationwide initiative originating in Canada to inform and support farmer’s wives and brought to Scotland by Catherine Blair of East Lothian.





Corrie, Brodick and Kilmory, Whiting Bay and Lochranza followed in the years afterwards with the Arran Federation being created in 1925.

The beautifully decorated room with traditional afternoon tea sets and great views of a sunny Arran provided the ideal setting.

Gypsy jazz provided by The Reinhardt Cowboys, – aka Al and Mungo Paul and Jim Maley – got the afternoon off to a great start as guests arriving were greeted with mimosa cocktails.

Lynn Jones, the current Lamlash president, gave an excellent speech on the institute’s past and hopes for the future in supporting women in these changing times while Duncan and team served dainty treats on elegant cake stands and endless pots of tea.





The programme included a news report of the first meeting, a roll call of past presidents and the lyrics to the SWI song.

Anne Kerr, the national SWI president, made the trip across the water to address the meeting – before having to leave early due to ferry disruptions.

A raffle of Fergus the bear followed with all proceeds going to the SWI charity Pennies for Friendship.

The quiz organised by Patricia Templeton with the theme 1923 proved fiendishly difficult but fun and guests left with goodie bags including some delicious centenary cake.

Many thanks to everyone who attended or played a part in the organising of such a successful afternoon. A particular thanks goes to president Lynn who kept everyone going through the Zoom years and was the ultimate mastermind behind the centenary celebrations.

We look forward to seeing all members at the AGM in June which concludes our business for this year and meeting up again September for the start of the new session.

Any Arran women wishing to join please contact the committee through the Facebook page or phone 302881. Here’s to the next hundred years.

Janet Mair