Centenary celebration for Lamlash ladies
Members and guests of the Lamlash branch of the Scottish Women’s Institute gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of the group with an afternoon tea at Duncan’s on the Green. The group was the second branch formed on the island in 1923. Full story and more photographs on page nine. 01_B16swifront01_23_lamlash