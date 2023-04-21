Centenary celebration for Lamlash ladies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Members and guests of the Lamlash branch of the Scottish Women’s Institute gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of the group with an afternoon tea at Duncan’s on the Green. The group was the second branch formed on the island in 1923. Full story and more photographs on page nine. 01_B16swifront01_23_lamlash