Brothers first to eFoil round Holy Isle

By Hugh Boag

Two brothers have become the first people to eFoil around Holy Isle.

An eFoil is an electric surfboard and Alex and Oliver Wotherspoon made history with their attempt last Thursday making the trip from Whiting Bay to Lamlash without stopping.





Regular visitors Alex and Oliver both have a Lift Efoil, which can cost up to £10,000.

Alex explained: “We have had them for a year and have practiced and developed the skill on Lake Windermere and the Isle of Anglesey, but we wanted a greater challenge so we decided to tackle circumnavigating Holy Isle.”

The Wotherspoon family has a long association with Arran and the brothers were brought up holidaying on Arran as their grandparents owned Avondale at Sandbreas, Whiting Bay, for 50 years.

They did the eFoil challenge to celebrate their dad’s 70th birthday, four years after kayaking around Arran in 2019 in two days following the loss of their mum in 2018, when they raised £20,000 for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust.





Alex said: “The trip only took 30 minutes as we hit speeds of 20-plus knots. We started at the Shore Cafe, after a 70th birthday breakfast, and stopped on Holy Isle. We spoke to a friendly monk who was boarding the boat back to Lamlash. We raced them back to the pier before a celebration pint at the Drift Inn. We saw a friendly seal or two along the way.”

Alex, nearest camera, and Oliver prepare to set off. NO_B16efoil01_23

Alex and Oliver about to board their eFoils. NO_B16efoil02_23

Oliver and Alex complete their feat in Lamlash. NO_B16efoil03_23

Alex aboard his eFoil. NO_B16efoil04_23

Alex and Oliver back on dry land with youngster brother Harry, dad Richard and sister Lizzie. NO_B16efoil05_23