Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 16, 2023

Saturday April 19, 2003

Kenny Bradford stands at the spot where Scottish Water will be building a water pumping station in Brodick. First mooted two years ago, the pumping station will be built underground with a kiosk above it. 01_B16TYEARS01

Fiona Laing of Pirnmill shows Campbell Martin, who is standing for the Holyrood seat for the SNP, Arran High School which is due to be replaced by a new purpose built building. 01_B16TYEARS02





Hospital manager Jan McGregor is sitting in an electric reclining chair donated by Lodge St Molios 774. Right worshipful master Robert Crawford handed it over to Jan and Jane Fowler who will administer its use. 01_B16TYEARS03

Irene Broderick and Sandy McGovern repair and paint the village flagpole in Whiting Bay. The hinged mechanism has seized and can no longer be lowered so a small cherry picker had to be used for the job. 01_B16TYEARS04

The new team at Sannox Bay Hotel. Owners Gordon Lennox and Ann Kirkland with Gordon’s son Mark; also John McLaren, head chef, Lindsay Wheeler, general assistant, and David Gibson, commis chef. 01_B16TYEARS05

All of the winners at the Arran Pool League final. They are: Gordon Davidson, losing singles finalist; Billy Hamilton, team knockout; John Copperwheat, singles champion; Eddie Picken and Dennis Smith, losing doubles finalists. 01_B16TYEARS06



